Bhubaneswar : Cold wave conditions continued to sweep the State with the mercury plummeting below 10 degrees Celsius at four places of the state during the night, while Semiliguda of Koraput district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius while G. Udayagiri recorded 9 degrees Celsius.

It was followed by Phulbani and Daringbadi recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius each.