Odisha OAS officer Prasanta Rout back in vigilance net; cash worth over Rs 3 crore recovered So Far

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths raid properties of Nabarangpur Sub-Collector for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets; simultaneous raids underway in nine places including Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Vigilance searches against Prasant Kr Rout, Addl Sub Collector, Nabarangpur by Odisha Vigilance: Cash worth Rs 3.2 crore recovered so far from possession of additional sub-collector Prasanta Rout; while Rs 2.25 crore recovered from Rout’s residence in Bhubaneswar, Rs 77 lakh recovered from his Nabarangpur residence.