TVS XL100 Heavy Duty is now available at an attractive price

Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has announced an exciting price range for the popular TVS XL100 – the Kick Start Variant is now available at ₹ 44,999 (ex-showroom). This offer reflects the company’s commitment to recognizing the evolving needs of its customers and providing them with affordable mobility solutions.



TVS Motor Company’s customer-centric approach is evident in this initiative, as the company strives to create value-driven mobility solutions that cater to the diverse requirements of the Indian market. The TVS XL100 Heavy Duty is powered by a 99.7cc, single-cylinder four-stroke engine which was updated from carbureted to fuel-injected during the BS-VI transition. It produces 4.3bhp at 6,000rpm and 6.5Nm at 3,500rpm and comes mated to a single-speed gearbox.



The TVS XL100 has garnered widespread recognition for its exceptional performance, robust build quality, and unmatched fuel efficiency. It serves as a preferred choice for customers across diverse segments, including urban commuters, rural users, and commercial purposes.



With its powerful engine and reliable suspension, the TVS XL100 ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even on challenging terrains. Its large front floorboard and spacious seating capacity with rear load carrier provide ample convenience and utility, making it ideal for carrying goods. Additionally, with its ETFi technology, TVS XL100 gives 15% more Mileage which contributes to significant cost savings.



TVS XL100 is available in Heavy Duty Kick Start, Heavy Duty i-Touch, Heavy Duty Win Edition and Comfort i-Touch Variants. Now, own your TVS XL100 with attractive low down payment finance schemes starting from Rs. 2999/-.



