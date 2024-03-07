Odisha: NSDC inaugurates Skill India Centre in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Aligning with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of transitioning India into a Global Skill Capital, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) inaugurates the Skill India Centre in Bhadrak, Odisha. It envisions to equip youth with demand-driven skills, expedite career opportunities, and bolster local economy.

The centre will impart training to the students by seamlessly integrating academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience across job roles. The training focuses on honing skills of the students, building networking opportunities and providing training in emerging technologies that promotes holistic growth of the students.

While inaugurating the Skill India Centre today in Bhadrak, Shri Suraj Suryabanshi, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Dhamnagar, Odisha said, “Today marks a proud milestone as India’s 5th Skill India Centre opens in Asurali, Bhadrak. With a clear objective to bridge the gap between industries and job seekers, this centre aims to equip individuals with essential skills, ensuring a brighter future for Bhadrak’s youth. Amidst challenges like floods and limited employment, Odisha’s mineral-rich landscape remains untapped.

The inauguration of the Skill India Centre presents a timely opportunity, offering diverse courses from marketing to language training, aiming to empower the youth and address employment challenges effectively in Bhadrak.” He added.

Odisha’s youth population is abundant with potential and by equipping them with industry-relevant skills, the centre aims to bridge this gap between industry and academia. The centre will foster futuristic skills, enhance employability opportunities and preserve the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and promote them in local settings.

Focusing on industry centric and solution driven approach, the centre will enable students to gain rich experience into emerging trends and learn how to apply these skills in today’s evolving job landscape. The centre will not only provide future skills courses to students at affordable prices but also preserves the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and promote them in contemporary contexts.

Through these efforts, the centre will be established as a knowledge hub for Yuva Peedhi, demonstrating the tangible impact of the initiative in enabling the acquisition of the skills needed to succeed in the respective fields. The centre is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and modern facilities will play a pivotal role in moulding the future of youth and open avenues for placement in domestic and global markets.

The earlier launches in the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Angul have been well accepted by the local youth. These concerted efforts aids in establishing the state as a hub for futuristic skills and instil confidence where youth will confidently pursue and succeed in lucrative career opportunities.

In the beginning of the year, the Union Minister launched the Kaushal Rath initiative, buses designed to provide skill training and certification to aspiring candidates across Odisha’s Sambalpur, Angul & Deogarh districts. It has already imparted training to 4000 candidates in a variety of course modules, thereby fostering digital literacy, retail and entrepreneurial skills and inclusive growth of the region.