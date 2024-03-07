Railway Protection Force reunited over 521 children under operation “Nanhe faristey” in February 2024

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is unwavering in its commitment to safeguard railway property, passenger areas, and the well-being of travelers. In the month of February 2024, RPF continued to ensure the safety, security and comfort of passengers, while also assisting Indian Railways in delivering reliable freight transport services to its customers. Here are some highlights of RPF’s extraordinary accomplishments during the month:

Operation “Nanhe Faristey”- Rescuing Lost Children: Under the mission “Nanhe Faristey,” RPF played a pivotal role in reuniting more than 521 children in need of care and protection with their families. These children were separated from their families for various reasons, and RPF worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return to home.

Operation “Jeevan Raksha”- Saving Lives: The RPF’s vigilant and swift action saved the lives of 205 passengers who had accidentally fallen while de-boarding or boarding moving trains narrowly avoiding being caught under the wheels, at platforms and railway tracks in the month of February 2024.

Empowering Women Passengers – “Meri Saheli” Initiative: RPF takes the security of women passengers seriously under “Meri Saheli” initiative. During the month of February 2024, 228 “Meri Saheli” teams attended 10,659 trains and provided security assurance to 2.73 lakhs lady passengers. RPF also took legal action against 7357 persons who were found travelling in coaches reserved for the women passengers.

Cracking Down on Touts (Operation “Uplabdh”): In the fight against touts, RPF arrested 413 individuals in the month of February 2024 and took legal action against them as per the law. Additionally, they seized future reserved railway tickets, valued at Rs. 39.50 lakhs.

Operation “NARCOS” – Combating Drug Crimes: In a commendable effort, RPF arrested 86 individuals and seized narcotics, valued at Rs. 3.41 crores during the month of February 2024. These offenders were handed over to empowered Government agencies for further legal action.

Swift Response to Passengers’ Concerns: RPF promptly addressed security-related passenger complaints received through Rail Madad Portal and the Helpline (No. 139 integrated with Emergency Response Support System No. 112). Over 20,059 complaints were received in the month of February 2024, with RPF taking necessary actions to resolve them.

Operation “Yatri Suraksha” – Protecting Passengers: RPF supplements the efforts of police in preventing and detecting crime against railway passengers. In February 2024, RPF arrested 263 criminals involved in offenses against passengers, handing over them to the concerned GRP/Police for taking onward legal action.

Ensuring Safety through “Operation Sanraksha”: In a resolute effort to maintain passenger safety and protect railway services, RPF arrested 41 individuals involved in the perilous act of stone pelting on running trains in February 2024.

Assisting Those in Need (Operation Seva): With a humanitarian approach, RPF provided assistance to 233 elderly, sick or injured passengers during their rail travels in the month of February 2024.

Curbing Illegal Goods Transport (Operation Satark): Under “Operation Satark,” in the month of February 2024, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized illegal tobacco products and illegal liquor worth Rs. 79.31 lakhs duly apprehending 86 individuals. These individuals were subsequently handed over to the relevant Government Law Enforcement Agencies. Additionally, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 46.5 lakhs, gold worth Rs. 1.59 crore were also recovered during the operation.

Rescue of adults in need of care and protection under (Operation Dignity): Under this operation, rescue of adults including women in need of care and protection who come in contact with railways like run away, abandoned, drug addict, destitute, abducted, left behind, missing, those needing medical assistance, fallen down, mentally disoriented is being done. During February-2024, 231 such persons were rescued.

Luggage Retrieval and hand over under (Operation “Amanat”): Many passengers forget to collect all their belongings in a rush to board the train or leave the train/station. Under this operation, RPF personnel help in securing such belongings and restore them to the rightful owner. Under this operation, RPF retrieved luggage approximately valued more than Rs. 5.69 Crore.

Providing help to pregnant women in child birth under (Operation “Matrishakti”): RPF personnel, especially ladies RPF personnel, go out of the way to help pregnant women who go into labor during their train journeys and render assistance in childbirth under operation Matrishakti. During February 2024, lady personnel of RPF assisted in 06 such child births.