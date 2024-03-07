KVK- Khordha, ICAR-CIFA Bhubaneswar, in Collaboration with ICAR-CCARI, Goa, organized Farmer-Scientist Interaction

Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha, in collaboration with ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar, and ICAR-CCARI, Goa, organized a one-day Training-cum-Agricultural Farm Implements distribution Programme and Farmers’-Scientist Interaction meet under the Schedule Caste Sub Plan at KVK-Khordha on March 7th, 2024. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK –Khordha, extended a warm welcome to the delegates and participants, providing an overview of the training program.

The event was graced by Dr. S.S. Giri, Director (I/C), ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar, who served as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, he commended the collaborative efforts of ICAR-CCARI, Goa, and KVK-Khordha in promoting agricultural farm implements to reduce drudgery and generate income among the SC farm women in Khordha district of Odisha engaged in agriculture and allied activities.

Dr. Shirish D. Narnaware, Section in-charge of Animal and Fisheries Science, of CCARI, Goa briefed about the activities, emphasizing the significance of livestock farming as an additional income source for farmers. He stressed that beneficiaries should maximise the distributed farm implements for their daily needs.

Mr. A.K. Dash, former Head (I/c), KVK-Khordha, coordinated with women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) based on their agricultural implement needs and demonstrated their usage. The program included the distribution of various agricultural implements to 10 women SHGs in Rajas, Guapur, Dhanahara, Majhihara, and Jatni villages of Khordha district, Odisha. These implements, including Power weeder with ridge, Rice mill, Multiple paddy thresher, Power paddy thresher cum winnower, Pulverizer machine, Gravy machine, and Badi nugget making frame, will benefit over 110 women members across these groups.

The coordination of the program was carried out by Dr. Shirish D. Narnaware, Senior Scientist, Dr. Amiya Ranjan Sahu, Scientist of ICAR-CCARI, Goa, Mr. Surendra Singh, SMS (Crop Production), and Dr. B.K. Bhanja, CTO (Animal Science) of KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar. A total of 62 participants, including 54 farmwomen from 10 Self-Help Groups in Balipatna and Jatani blocks of Khordha district, Odisha, attended the program.

Special gratitude was expressed to Dr. Parveen Kumar, Director, ICAR-CCARI, Goa, for the financial support under SCSP for the benefit of the Women SHGs in Khordha District. The program was coordinated under the guidance of the Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.