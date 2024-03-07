Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Celebrates Historic Milestone, Marks Safe Arrival of M.T. Bharat at its Liquid Berth Terminal 

Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) which operates as a 100% landlord port is elated to announce a momentous achievement as the chemical tanker M.T. Bharat, laden with precious cargo of Edible Oil, safely docked at JNPA’s newly inaugurated additional Liquid Berth Terminal LB3 at 10.30 am. The vessel was welcomed by esteemed JNPA officials, marking a significant milestone in the port’s illustrious history.

The welcome ceremony was graced by esteemed officials from JNPA along with distinguished representatives from BPCL and the vessel master, Igor Ignatiev. This momentous occasion celebrates not only the successful arrival of M.T. Bharat but also the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved.

M.T. Bharat stands out amongst its peers with its impressive dimensions, boasting an overall length (LOA) of 176 meters, a width of 31 meters, and a draft of 11.1 meters. Flying the Panama flag proudly, this chemical tanker signifies the epitome of efficiency and excellence in maritime transportation.

A special commendation goes out to the dedicated Marine Team whose relentless efforts and expertise played a pivotal role in turning this milestone into a reality. Their commitment to excellence and operational prowess deserves hearty congratulations.

The current combined capacity of Liquid Berth 1 and 2 is 7.2 million tonnes, while LB3 and LB4 will contribute an additional 4.2 million tonnes after full commissioning. The culmination of these developments will result in an overall capacity of 11.7 million tonnes.

Expressing happiness over the development, Mr. Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman-in-charge, JNPA, said, “This achievement not only highlights the operational capabilities of JNPA but also underscores the port’s role as a vital hub in facilitating international trade.

As JNPA continues to evolve and set new benchmarks in maritime excellence, this moment serves as a testament to the organization’s unwavering dedication to efficiency, safety, and innovation. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority looks forward to more such milestones, pushing the boundaries of maritime excellence and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.”

In commemoration of the call of MT Bharat, the Deputy Conservator, JNPA, Shri Balasaheb Pawar and General Manager (Traffic), JNPA, Shri Girish Thomas presented a plaque to the Master of MT Bharat.