PM Modi launches several development projects worth over 6,400 crore rupees from Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled various developmental projects worth more than 6400 crore rupees at Bakshi stadium in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. During his day-long visit to the Kashmir valley, the Prime Minister participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme. This is Mr. Modi’s first visit to Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, development of Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of his government. Expressing delight over his visit to the Union Territory, the Prime Minister said, the feeling of coming to the heaven on earth is beyond words. The Prime Minister said, he has been working hard to win the hearts of People of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to try to win more. Mr Modi added that the new Jammu and Kashmir has the courage to overcome any challenge and this was long awaited.

The Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including women achievers, lakhpati didis, farmers, entrepreneurs etc. During interaction with a beneficiary of PMEGP, Nazim Nazir a bee farmer, Mr Modi dubbed his efforts as bringing “Sweet revolution” by selling massive quantities of honey across India and abroad.

The Prime Minister also interacted with a group of women who have set up a bakery unit with the support of the government and are running the business successfully. The Prime Minister appreciated the beneficiaries for their efforts and said that his government is always ready to support the ideas of the youth of the country and is always ready to give boost to the Start Ups.

During the programme, the Prime Minister distributed appointment orders to about 1000 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Prime Minister launched the 5,000 crore Rs worth programme – the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ – for boosting agri-economy in J&K. He also launched multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than 1,400 crore Rs under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’, Srinagar.

Upon his arrival at the venue, the PM met several artists and beneficiaries of various schemes and also paid visit to various stalls that have been set up to showcase Kashmir’s traditional art and cultural heritage.