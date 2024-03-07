International Conference on ‘Beyond Horizons – Exploring the World in World Literature’ inaugurated at CUO

The Central University of Odisha, Koraput, hosted the prestigious “Beyond Horizons: Exploring the World in World Literature” conference, organized by the Department of English Language & Literature. The event was inaugurated today on 07 March 2024 by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, setting the stage for a profound exploration of literary landscapes. Dignitaries gracing the occasion included Prof. N. Nagaraju, the Vice-Chancellor of Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur, who attended as the ‘Guest of Honour’, alongside Prof. Alan Johnson from Idaho State University, USA, and Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean of the School of Languages, CUO. Despite physical distances, Prof. Bill Ashcroft from UNSW, Sydney, Australia, delivered the keynote address on ‘Modernity Now’ through online means, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global narratives.

Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy, the conference convener and HOD of the Department of English Language and Literature, warmly welcomed attendees, highlighting the importance of embracing diverse voices and narratives in today’s world.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Tripathi underscored the significance of harmony between the heart and brain, as well as the fusion of Eastern and Western ideologies for societal progress. He emphasized the indispensability of combining technology with spirituality in the contemporary context and celebrated the unity within India’s diverse cultural fabric.

Prof. Johnson shared his admiration for the people and natural beauty of Koraput, while Prof. Panda emphasized the enduring value of the Indian Knowledge system, distinguishing between transient emotions and timeless knowledge. Prof. Nagaraju shed light on the positive emotional resonance found in the works of literary giants such as Goethe and Rabindranath Tagore and explored the contrasting realms of imaginary and actual geography within world literature.

The two-day event promises a deep dive into the rich tapestry of world literature, with parallel sessions featuring stimulating panel discussions and presentations on themes like globalization, translation, and literature’s intersection with global narratives. Scholars and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds convened to engage in spirited debates, reflecting the conference’s commitment to fostering intellectual exchange and collaboration across borders.