Odisha: Nayagarh District Reports 115 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Nayagarh District Reports 115 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,803 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 4th July
New Positive Cases: 2803
In quarantine: 1597
Local contacts: 1206
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases: 1.
Angul: 97
- Balasore: 155
- Bargarh: 17
- Bhadrak: 131
- Balangir: 3
- Boudh: 21
- Cuttack: 441
- Deogarh: 9
- Dhenkanal: 67
- Gajapati: 10
- Ganjam: 20
- Jagatsinghpur: 117
- Jajpur: 153
- Jharsuguda: 7
- Kalahandi: 15
- Kandhamal: 20
- Kendrapada: 119
- Keonjhar: 64
- Khurda: 475
- Koraput: 65
- Malkangiri: 55
- Mayurbhanj: 193
- Nawarangpur: 15
- Nayagarh: 115
- Nuapada: 8
- Puri: 154
- Rayagada: 54
- Sambalpur: 32
- Sonepur: 18
- Sundargarh: 62
- State Pool: 91
New recoveries: 3358
Cumulative tested: 14125511
Positive: 924699
Recovered: 890778
Active case: 29620