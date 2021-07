New Delhi: India reports 39,796 new COVID19 cases, 42,352 recoveries, and 723 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,05,85,229

Total recoveries: 2,97,00,430

Active cases: 4,82,071

Death toll: 4,02,728

Total Vaccination: 35,28,92,046