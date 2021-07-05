Jammu and Kashmir reports 347 new positive cases, 308672 recovered so far

SRINAGAR : The Government on Sunday informed that 347 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 144 from Jammu division and 203 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 316976. Also 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 426 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 163 from Jammu Division and 263 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 88.41 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that No confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 30 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 316976 positive cases, 3967 are Active Positive, 308672 have recovered and 4337 have died; 2115 in Jammu division and 2222 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 10201963 test results available, 98884987 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2465734 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 10812 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3967 in isolation and 237292 in home surveillance. Besides, 2209326 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 70292 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today) with 763 Active Positive, 68700 recovered (including 96 cases recovered today), 829 deaths; Baramulla has 23319 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 245 Active Positive, 22795 recovered (including 28 cases recovered today), 279 deaths; Budgam reported 22656 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 233 active positive cases, 22219 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 204 deaths; Pulwama has 14926 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 149 Active Positive, 14585 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today) and 192 deaths; Kupwara has 13866 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today), 219 Active Positive, 13482 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16153 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 150 Active Positive, 15800 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 203 deaths; Bandipora has 9338 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today), with 111 Active Positive, 9127 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9660 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 181 Active Positive, 9403 recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today) and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 11111 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 172 Active Positive, 10823 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 116 deaths while as Shopian has 5559 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 11 active positive cases, 5490 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52438 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 500 active positive cases, 50803 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today), 1135 deaths; Udhampur has 11197 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), 77 active positive cases, 10989 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today) and 131 deaths; Rajouri has 10743 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 113 active positive, 10410 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today) and 220 deaths; Doda has 6907 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 235 Active positive, 6554 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today) and 118 deaths; Kathua has 9217 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 17 active positive cases, 9051 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 149 deaths; Samba has 7089 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 54 active positive cases, 6916 recoveries and 119 deaths; Kishtwar has 4511 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 129 Active Positive, 4339 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths; Poonch has 6128 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 201 active positive, 5835 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today) and 92 deaths; Ramban has 5867 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 83 active positive cases, 5719 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today) and 65 deaths while Reasi has 5999 positive cases (with 75 cases reported today) with 324 active positive cases, 5632 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 316976 positive cases in J&K, 22493 have been reported as travelers while 294483 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2485 COVID dedicated beds, 2081 Isolation beds with 2013 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 381 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2855 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 220 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5838 COVID dedicated beds, 5155 Isolation beds with 4868 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 601 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 20.77 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.