Odisha: Nayagarh District Reports 106 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Nayagarh District Reports 106 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,631 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 16th June
New Positive Cases: 3631
In quarantine: 2069
Local contacts: 1562
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 204
2. Balasore: 262
3. Bargarh: 50
4. Bhadrak: 178
5. Balangir: 36
6. Boudh: 84
7. Cuttack: 438
8. Deogarh: 28
9. Dhenkanal: 114
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 92
13. Jajpur: 305
14. Jharsuguda: 19
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 48
17. Kendrapada: 120
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 506
20. Koraput: 80
21. Malkangiri: 56
22. Mayurbhanj: 112
23. Nawarangpur: 108
24. Nayagarh: 106
25. Nuapada: 19
26. Puri: 199
27. Rayagada: 79
28. Sambalpur: 37
29. Sonepur: 50
30. Sundargarh: 83
31. State Pool: 64
New recoveries: 5579
Cumulative tested: 12899855
Positive: 866692
Recovered: 817359
Active cases: 45809