Odisha: Miscreants set ablaze makeshift shops in Somanath Hat, Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda , Jagatsinghpur: Unidentified miscreants set ablaze as many as 150 makeshift shops in Somanath Hat here on Sunday. Report said that all the temporary sheds being made by sellers and small time traders at Hat have been reduced to ashes, no property damage reported so far.

Fire brigade and local people doused the wild fire after six hours struggle police have started an investigation. Sources informed that Somanath Hat has designated as oldest private market of Jagatsinghpur district owned by a local family, the Hat runs twice in a week. Usually local farmers from Jagatsinghpur district and few adjoining villagers from Cuttack district are come to this Hat fetching their agriculture produces and vegetables. Meanwhile sources said that after the Hat get closed after its scheduled day it becomes a hub for the anti-socials, those are used the place consuming intoxicants, anti-socials have set fire the Hat many victim traders suspect and demanded compensation from civil administration.

