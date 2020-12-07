Jammu and Kashmir reports531 new positive cases, 106372recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 531 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 308 from Jammu division and 223 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 113288. Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,366 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 194 from Jammu Division and 172 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 113288 positive cases, 5170 are Active Positive, 106372 have recovered and 1746 have died; 620 in Jammu division and 1126 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3174647 test results available, 3061359 samples have been tested as negative till December06, 2020.

Till date 807280 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20940 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5170 in isolation and 29731 in home surveillance. Besides, 750053 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 23688 positive cases (including 97cases reported today) with 1191 Active Positive, 22070 recovered (including 92 cases recovered today), 427 deaths; Baramulla has 7599 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 211 Active Positive, 7225 recovered (including 34 cases recovered today), 163deaths; Pulwama reported 5191 positive cases (including 10 case reported today) with 168 active positive cases, 4937 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2612 positive caseswith 63 Active Positive, 2498 recoveries , 51 deaths; Shopian has 2388 positive cases (including 10 case reported today) with 84 Active Positive, 2267 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4617positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 136 Active Positive, 4401 recovered (including 05cases recovered today), 80 deaths; Budgam has 7114 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 291 Active Positive and 6720 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 103 deaths; Kupwara has 5269 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 217 Active Positive, 4967 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 85 deaths; Bandipora has 4492 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 135 Active Positive, 4302 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 55 deaths and Ganderbal has 4281 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 180 active positive cases, 4062recoveries and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has21429 positive cases (including 132 cases reported today) with 787 active positive cases, 20326 recoveries (including 125 cases recovered today), 316 deaths; Rajouri has 3602 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 213 active positive cases, 3339 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Ramban has 1992 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 97 active positive, 1875 recoveries and 20 deaths; Kathua has 2902 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 118 Active positive, 2742 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 42 deaths; Udhampur has 3807 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 457 active positive cases, 3299 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today) and 51 deaths; Samba has 2560 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 231 Active Positive, 2296 recoveries and 33 deaths; Doda has 3217 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 193 active positive cases, 2967 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 57 deaths; Poonch has 2410 positive cases (including 06cases reported today) with 49 active positive, 2339 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1528 positive cases with 108 active positive, 1411 recoveries and 09 deaths while Kishtwar has 2590 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 241 active positive cases and 2329 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 113288 positive cases in J&K, 10877 have been reported as travelers while 102411 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 997 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 79 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1807 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 122 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2804 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 201 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.46 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

