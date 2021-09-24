Odisha Media losses gem; TV journalist Arindam Das meets watery grave , during tusker rescue operation in Mahanadi

Bhubaneswar : In a major grief, Odia Television journalist Arindam Das, working as a senior reporter in Odisha Tv, a private news channel in Bhubaneswar lost his life on duty , while covering live the rescue operation of tusker trapped near Mundali barrage in Mahanadi, here on Friday.

According to sources, a tusker get stuck today morning near Mundali bridge reportedly due to strong water current in the river and in order to rescue the elephant , a team of seven ODRAF personnel went through a boat which also included Arindam(the deceased) for coverage . But unfortunately the boat turned turtle due to the heavy current of water near barrage and Odisha media lost one of its gem.

while, the trained personnel tried to pull the co-passengers to safety but it took around 20 minutes to locate Arindam and after which he was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, but it was too late. He was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor.