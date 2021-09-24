PM Narendra Modi to deliver video address at ‘Global Citizen Live’ on 25th September

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at the event ‘Global Citizen Live’ on the evening of 25th September, 2021.

‘Global Citizen’ is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty. ‘Global Citizen Live’ is a 24-hour event which will be held across 25th and 26th September and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.