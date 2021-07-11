Odisha: Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,282 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 10th July
New Positive Cases: 2282
In quarantine: 1315
Local contacts: 967
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 61
2. Balasore: 146
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 71
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 289
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 55
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 17
12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
13. Jajpur: 111
14. Jharsuguda: 11
15. Kalahandi: 12
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 62
18. Keonjhar: 51
19. Khurda: 592
20. Koraput: 40
21. Malkangiri: 32
22. Mayurbhanj: 141
23. Nawarangpur: 12
24. Nayagarh: 83
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 127
27. Rayagada: 15
28. Sambalpur: 18
29. Sonepur: 7
30. Sundargarh: 67
31. State Pool: 117
New recoveries: 3120
Cumulative tested: 14568487
Positive: 939752
Recovered: 909639
Active cases: 25461