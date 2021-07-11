Odisha: Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,282 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 10th July

New Positive Cases: 2282

In quarantine: 1315

Local contacts: 967

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 61

2. Balasore: 146

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 71

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 289

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 55

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 17

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 111

14. Jharsuguda: 11

15. Kalahandi: 12

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 62

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 592

20. Koraput: 40

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 141

23. Nawarangpur: 12

24. Nayagarh: 83

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 127

27. Rayagada: 15

28. Sambalpur: 18

29. Sonepur: 7

30. Sundargarh: 67

31. State Pool: 117

New recoveries: 3120

Cumulative tested: 14568487

Positive: 939752

Recovered: 909639

Active cases: 25461