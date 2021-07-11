National Lok Adalat held across Kashmir

SRINAGAR : In pursuance to the directions of National Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat was today conducted across all the districts of Kashmir division by the respective District Legal Service Authorities (DLSAs) for amicable settlement of cases of different nature.

The Lok Adalat was organised to settle Pre-litigation, pending cases in the courts particularly MACT, matrimonial, family disputes, labour disputes, civil and criminal cases, bank recovery cases, electricity and water bills besides cases related to other civil matters.

On the occasion, various benches were constituted at the respective Court Complexes of the districts to take up the cases for settlement.

At Budgam: The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Budgam, at District Court Complex here.

On the occasion, 8 benches were constituted by DLSA Budgam for settlement of different types of cases, mostly oldest cases as per the directions of Executive Chairman, JK LSA.

A total number of 1500 cases were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 1182 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs. 3.70 crores was realized in total in the settlement.

The settled matters included 20 MACT matters, in which an amount of Rs. 1.03 Crores was awarded as compensation and wherein the highest award of Rs. 37 lacs was awarded in one of the MACT cases.

At Ganderbal: Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) today inaugurated National Lok Adalat Sessions in District Court Complex Ganderbal in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and Justice Sanjay Dhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magray said that the aim of holding the Lok Adalat is to provide free and competent legal services to the weaker section of the society to ensure their opportunity for securing justice and are not deprived by reason of economic or other disabilities. He said Lok Adalat helps to secure the operation of the Legal system, promote justice on the basis of equal opportunity.

He impressed upon the parties present to go for amicable settlement through negotiations and reconciliation instead of resorting to adversarial litigations. He said the Lok Adalats are the cheapest money saving and time-saving way to resolve disputes amicably and hoped that more cases are referred to Lok Adalats for early disposal.

On the occasion, three benches were constituted 02 at District Court complex Ganderbal and 01 at Munsiff Court Complex Kangan. A total number of 384 cases were taken up before the said National Lok Adalat Benches, out of which 152 Cases were settled through amicable settlement.

An amount of Rs. 22, 86,950 was realized in Bank Recovery cases, and MACT Cases.

At Baramulla: With an aim to provide speedy justice and reduce the pendency of cases, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla today organised a day long National Lok Adalat under the Chairmanship of Principal District & Sessions Judge Baramulla Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

At the district court complex, the National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by the Principal District and Sessions Judge and as many as 13 different Benches were constituted for hearing of the identified cases throughout the District.

A total number of 1600 cases were taken up throughout the district before the different Lok Adalat benches, out of which 1044 cases were settled amicably on spot. A compensation amount of Rs. 57.00 lacs was awarded in MACT cases whereas an amount of Rs. 1.37 crore was also awarded as recovery amount in the Bank recovery cases.

Besides an amount of Rs. 1.50 lacs was also released on account of composition in traffic offences and Rs. 1,06,03,000 was also realized on account of maintenance charges. An amount of Rs. 10.00 lacs was released in N.I.Act cases.

At Anantnag: The National Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of Naseer Ahmad Dar Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Anantnag, at District Court Complex here.

It was informed that 6117 cases were settled amicably out of a total of 7,714 cases that were taken up by 08 benches. It was further given out that an amount of Rs, 11,287,3500 was awarded as compensation/decreed in Bank recovery cases/decreed to be paid by defaulters of Electricity department besides Rs.2,50,000 was recovered as fine.

Similarly, the Lok Adalats were also held at subordinate courts of the district.

At Pulwama: A National Lok Adalat was organized in District Court Complex Pulwama under the Chairmanship of Ab. Rashid Malik Chairman District Legal Service Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Pulwama.

The said National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by the Chairman District Legal Service Authority Pulwama in presence of all judicial officers & bar members.

A total of 6 benches were constituted on the occasion, out of which three benches were constituted for holding of National Lok Adalat at District headquarters and other three benches at Tehsil Levels of the district Pulwama.

Total 1290 cases of different nature were taken up before these six benches out of which 1129 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs. 1, 18, 58,024 was realized and an amount of Rs.1, 15, 87,274 has been settled in MACT, Bank recovery and 138 N.I. Act Cases with the efforts of the presiding officers as well as by the cooperation of Bar members of the respective Courts.

At Shopian: The National Lok Adalat was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Services Authority Shopian in the court premises of District Court Complex Shopian.

On the occasion, 03 Benches were constituted for settlement of cases of different nature for the said National Lok Adalat.

As many as 298 Cases related to MACT, recovery suits Traffic Challans, Civil Cases, Matrimonial Cases and Relief Cases, criminal compoundable cases were taken up, out of which 149 cases were settled.

An amount of Rs 2, 50,000 has been recovered as fine and the same has been deposited in Government Treasury, besides an amount of Rs 8, 23,068 has also been recovered in different bank recovery cases.

At Kulgam: The National Lok Adalat was held in District Court Complex Kulgam, under the chairmanship of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Kulgam Tahir Khurshid Raina (Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kulgam).

The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Ld. Chairman DLSA in presence of SSP Kulgam, Additional DC Kulgam.

On the occasion, four Benches were constituted, two at Head quarter and one each at D.H.Pora and Qazigund.

A total of 721cases related to Traffic Challan, Electricity cases, Water bills, family disputes and revenue cases were taken up during National Lok Adalat. Out of these 439 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs 54, 56,200 was realized in different cases.

At Kupwara: A National Lok Adalat was organised across District Kupwara under the supervision of Chairman DLSA, Tasleem Arief (Pr District Judge) Kupwara.

A total of 9 benches were constituted by chairman DLSA for taking up a total of 875 cases of various natures across court complexes of District Kupwara.

Out of the total cases taken up, 832 cases were settled on spot by amicable means and settlement of Rs.1 Crore worth motor accident claims. Besides a total of Rs. 5137300 was realised in recovery cases and Rs. 173100 realised as compensation and fine.

At Bandipora: A National Lok Adalat was today organised at District Court Complex Bandipora under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Ibrahim Wani Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr.District & Session Judge) Bandipora.

On the occasion, 3 Benches were constituted by the DLSA to take up cases of different nature for settlement.

Total no of 385 Cases were taken up in the said National lok adalat and out of which 216 Cases were settled amicably with a settlement amount is Rs. 21, 79,891.