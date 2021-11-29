Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 197 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November

New Positive Cases: 197

Of which 0-18 years: 25

In quarantine: 115

Local contacts: 82

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Cuttack: 6

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Dhenkanal: 4

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 5

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 94

14. Mayurbhanj: 9

15. Nawarangpur: 2

16. Nayagarh: 3

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sambalpur: 16

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 22

New recoveries: 221

Cumulative tested: 23677774

Positive: 1048880

Recovered: 1038085

Active cases: 2333