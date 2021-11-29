Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 197 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November
New Positive Cases: 197
Of which 0-18 years: 25
In quarantine: 115
Local contacts: 82
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Cuttack: 6
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Dhenkanal: 4
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 5
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 94
14. Mayurbhanj: 9
15. Nawarangpur: 2
16. Nayagarh: 3
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sambalpur: 16
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 22
New recoveries: 221
Cumulative tested: 23677774
Positive: 1048880
Recovered: 1038085
Active cases: 2333