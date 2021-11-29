Odisha reports 197 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 197 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1048880. Khordha district registered the Highest of 94 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 6 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November

New Positive Cases: 197

Of which 0-18 years: 25

In quarantine: 115

Local contacts: 82

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Cuttack: 6

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Dhenkanal: 4

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 5

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 94

14. Mayurbhanj: 9

15. Nawarangpur: 2

16. Nayagarh: 3

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sambalpur: 16

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 22

New recoveries: 221

Cumulative tested: 23677774

Positive: 1048880

Recovered: 1038085

Active cases: 2333