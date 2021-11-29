Odisha reports 197 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 197 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1048880. Khordha district registered the Highest of 94 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 6 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November
New Positive Cases: 197
Of which 0-18 years: 25
In quarantine: 115
Local contacts: 82
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Cuttack: 6
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Dhenkanal: 4
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 5
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 94
14. Mayurbhanj: 9
15. Nawarangpur: 2
16. Nayagarh: 3
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sambalpur: 16
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 22
New recoveries: 221
Cumulative tested: 23677774
Positive: 1048880
Recovered: 1038085
Active cases: 2333