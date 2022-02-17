Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 16th Feb

New Positive Cases: 886

Of which 0-18 years: 169

In quarantine: 516

Local contacts: 370

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 36

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 40

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 10

10. Gajapati: 23

11. Ganjam: 16

12. Jagatsinghpur: 14

13. Jajpur: 32

14. Jharsuguda: 20

15. Kalahandi: 12

16. Kandhamal: 25

17. Kendrapada: 18

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 86

20. Koraput: 66

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 23

23. Nawarangpur: 13

24. Nayagarh: 20

25. Nuapada: 19

26. Puri: 8

27. Rayagada: 22

28. Sambalpur: 179

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 79

31. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 1639

Cumulative tested: 28656761

Positive: 1280784

Recovered: 1263106

Active cases: 8664