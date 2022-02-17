Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 94 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 16th Feb
New Positive Cases: 886
Of which 0-18 years: 169
In quarantine: 516
Local contacts: 370
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 36
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 13
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 40
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Gajapati: 23
11. Ganjam: 16
12. Jagatsinghpur: 14
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 20
15. Kalahandi: 12
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 18
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 86
20. Koraput: 66
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 23
23. Nawarangpur: 13
24. Nayagarh: 20
25. Nuapada: 19
26. Puri: 8
27. Rayagada: 22
28. Sambalpur: 179
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 79
31. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 1639
Cumulative tested: 28656761
Positive: 1280784
Recovered: 1263106
Active cases: 8664