India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 174.24 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 34.75 lakh Doses (34,75,951) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.24 Cr (1,74,24,36,288) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,96,65,024 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,00,159 2nd Dose 99,43,533 Precaution Dose 39,73,202 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,06,721 2nd Dose 1,73,99,323 Precaution Dose 56,45,765 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,29,34,308 2nd Dose 1,85,46,964 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,93,92,751 2nd Dose 43,13,46,193 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,18,76,954 2nd Dose 17,73,80,069 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,60,75,411 2nd Dose 11,05,08,628 Precaution Dose 86,06,307 Precaution Dose 1,82,25,274 Total 1,74,24,36,288

67,538 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,19,10,984.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.03%.

30,757 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 3,32,918. Active cases constitute 0.78% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,79,705 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.55 Cr (75,55,32,460) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.04% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.61%.