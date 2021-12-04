Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 193 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd December

New Positive Cases: 193

Of which 0-18 years: 23

In quarantine: 114

Local contacts: 79

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 12

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Ganjam: 6

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 14

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kandhamal: 4

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 2

14. Khurda: 88

15. Mayurbhanj: 11

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 3

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 3

20. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 233

Cumulative tested: 23964487

Positive: 1050060

Recovered: 1039204

Active cases: 2383