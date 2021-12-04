Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 88 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 193 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd December
New Positive Cases: 193
Of which 0-18 years: 23
In quarantine: 114
Local contacts: 79
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 12
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Ganjam: 6
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 14
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kandhamal: 4
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Keonjhar: 2
14. Khurda: 88
15. Mayurbhanj: 11
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 3
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 3
20. State Pool: 20
New recoveries: 233
Cumulative tested: 23964487
Positive: 1050060
Recovered: 1039204
Active cases: 2383