Odisha reports 193 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 193 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050060. Khordha district registered the Highest of 88 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 12 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd December

New Positive Cases: 193

Of which 0-18 years: 23

In quarantine: 114

Local contacts: 79

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 12

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Ganjam: 6

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 14

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kandhamal: 4

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 2

14. Khurda: 88

15. Mayurbhanj: 11

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 3

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 3

20. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 233

Cumulative tested: 23964487

Positive: 1050060

Recovered: 1039204

Active cases: 2383