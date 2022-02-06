Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 429 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 429 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2106 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 5th Feb
New Positive Cases: 2106
Of which 0-18 years: 324
In quarantine: 1229
Local contacts: 877
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 97
2. Balasore: 40
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 40
5. Balangir: 65
6. Boudh: 55
7. Cuttack: 145
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 61
10. Gajapati: 64
11. Ganjam: 35
12. Jagatsinghpur: 32
13. Jajpur: 53
14. Jharsuguda: 56
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 44
17. Kendrapada: 76
18. Keonjhar: 40
19. Khurda: 429
20. Koraput: 45
21. Malkangiri: 7
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 43
24. Nayagarh: 70
25. Nuapada: 38
26. Puri: 34
27. Rayagada: 43
28. Sambalpur: 56
29. Sonepur: 37
30. Sundargarh: 219
31. State Pool: 78
New recoveries: 5376
Cumulative tested: 27996514
Positive: 1266811
Recovered: 1234352
Active cases: 23672