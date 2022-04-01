Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 4 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 4 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 21 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 31st March
New Positive Cases: 21
Of which 0-18 years: 5
In quarantine: 13
Local contacts: 8
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Gajapati: 2
3. Ganjam: 1
4. Jajpur: 1
5. Jharsuguda: 3
6. Kendrapada: 1
7. Khurda: 4
8. Mayurbhanj: 1
9. Sambalpur: 3
10. Sundargarh: 3
11. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 40
Cumulative tested: 30699843
Positive: 1287661
Recovered: 1278121
Active cases: 366