Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 4 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 4 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 21 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 31st March

New Positive Cases: 21

Of which 0-18 years: 5

In quarantine: 13

Local contacts: 8

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Gajapati: 2

3. Ganjam: 1

4. Jajpur: 1

5. Jharsuguda: 3

6. Kendrapada: 1

7. Khurda: 4

8. Mayurbhanj: 1

9. Sambalpur: 3

10. Sundargarh: 3

11. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 40

Cumulative tested: 30699843

Positive: 1287661

Recovered: 1278121

Active cases: 366