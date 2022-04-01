India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 184.31 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.31 Cr (1,84,31,89,377) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,20,52,965 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.72 Cr (1,72,91,282) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403684 2nd Dose 10000301 Precaution Dose 4465702 FLWs 1st Dose 18413239 2nd Dose 17510947 Precaution Dose 6878117 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 17291282 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57196248 2nd Dose 38160158 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554623395 2nd Dose 466099614 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202751358 2nd Dose 185365997 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126739339 2nd Dose 115462075 Precaution Dose 11827921 Precaution Dose 2,31,71,740 Total 1,84,31,89,377

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 13,672 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,918 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,90,922.

1,335 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,06,036 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.97 Cr (78,97,70,958) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.22%.