Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 36 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 36 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 339 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd Feb

New Positive Cases: 339

Of which 0-18 years: 69

In quarantine: 199

Local contacts: 140

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 17

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 14

12. Jajpur: 14

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 4

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 5

17. Khurda: 36

18. Koraput: 16

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 19

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Nayagarh: 4

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 1

25. Rayagada: 6

26. Sambalpur: 14

27. Sonepur: 8

28. Sundargarh: 80

29. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 797

Cumulative tested: 29045439

Positive: 1283978

Recovered: 1271018

Active cases: 3862