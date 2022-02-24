Odisha reports 339 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 339 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1283978. Khordha district registered the Highest of 36 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd Feb

New Positive Cases: 339

Of which 0-18 years: 69

In quarantine: 199

Local contacts: 140

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 17

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 14

12. Jajpur: 14

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 4

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 5

17. Khurda: 36

18. Koraput: 16

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 19

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Nayagarh: 4

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 1

25. Rayagada: 6

26. Sambalpur: 14

27. Sonepur: 8

28. Sundargarh: 80

29. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 797

Cumulative tested: 29045439

Positive: 1283978

Recovered: 1271018

Active cases: 3862