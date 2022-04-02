Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 3 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 3 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 40 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st April

New Positive Cases: 40

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 24

Local contacts: 16

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 1

3. Gajapati: 2

4. Jajpur: 2

5. Jharsuguda: 2

6. Khurda: 3

7. Mayurbhanj: 3

8. Sambalpur: 5

New recoveries: 41

Cumulative tested: 30739134

Positive: 1287701

Recovered: 1278162

Active cases: 365