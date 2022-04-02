Odisha reports 40 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 40 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287701. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Angul district with 22 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st April

New Positive Cases: 40

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 24

Local contacts: 16

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 1

3. Gajapati: 2

4. Jajpur: 2

5. Jharsuguda: 2

6. Khurda: 3

7. Mayurbhanj: 3

8. Sambalpur: 5

New recoveries: 41

Cumulative tested: 30739134

Positive: 1287701

Recovered: 1278162

Active cases: 365