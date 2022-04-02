Odisha reports 40 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 40 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287701. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Angul district with 22 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st April
New Positive Cases: 40
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 24
Local contacts: 16
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 1
3. Gajapati: 2
4. Jajpur: 2
5. Jharsuguda: 2
6. Khurda: 3
7. Mayurbhanj: 3
8. Sambalpur: 5
New recoveries: 41
Cumulative tested: 30739134
Positive: 1287701
Recovered: 1278162
Active cases: 365