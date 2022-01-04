Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 263 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 263 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 680 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 Report For 3rd Jan
New Positive Cases: 680
Of which 0-18 years: 119
In quarantine: 397
Local contacts: 283
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Balangir: 4
5. Cuttack: 59
6. Deogarh: 9
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 4
9. Ganjam: 12
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 7
12. Jharsuguda: 25
13. Kendrapada: 3
14. Keonjhar: 8
15. Khurda: 263
16. Koraput: 9
17. Mayurbhanj: 8
18. Nawarangpur: 13
19. Nayagarh: 4
20. Nuapada: 1
21. Puri: 15
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 42
24. Sonepur: 6
25. Sundargarh: 69
26. State Pool: 61
New recoveries: 146
Cumulative tested: 25752819
Positive: 1056660
Recovered: 1045255
Active cases: 2888