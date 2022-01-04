Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 263 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 263 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 680 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 3rd Jan

New Positive Cases: 680

Of which 0-18 years: 119

In quarantine: 397

Local contacts: 283

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Balangir: 4

5. Cuttack: 59

6. Deogarh: 9

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 4

9. Ganjam: 12

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 7

12. Jharsuguda: 25

13. Kendrapada: 3

14. Keonjhar: 8

15. Khurda: 263

16. Koraput: 9

17. Mayurbhanj: 8

18. Nawarangpur: 13

19. Nayagarh: 4

20. Nuapada: 1

21. Puri: 15

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 42

24. Sonepur: 6

25. Sundargarh: 69

26. State Pool: 61

New recoveries: 146

Cumulative tested: 25752819

Positive: 1056660

Recovered: 1045255

Active cases: 2888