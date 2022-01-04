Odisha reports 680 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 680 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1056660. Khordha district registered the Highest of 263 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 59 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd Jan

New Positive Cases: 680

Of which 0-18 years: 119

In quarantine: 397

Local contacts: 283

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Balangir: 4

5. Cuttack: 59

6. Deogarh: 9

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 4

9. Ganjam: 12

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 7

12. Jharsuguda: 25

13. Kendrapada: 3

14. Keonjhar: 8

15. Khurda: 263

16. Koraput: 9

17. Mayurbhanj: 8

18. Nawarangpur: 13

19. Nayagarh: 4

20. Nuapada: 1

21. Puri: 15

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 42

24. Sonepur: 6

25. Sundargarh: 69

26. State Pool: 61

New recoveries: 146

Cumulative tested: 25752819

Positive: 1056660

Recovered: 1045255

Active cases: 2888