Odisha reports 680 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 680 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1056660. Khordha district registered the Highest of 263 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 59 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd Jan
New Positive Cases: 680
Of which 0-18 years: 119
In quarantine: 397
Local contacts: 283
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Balangir: 4
5. Cuttack: 59
6. Deogarh: 9
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 4
9. Ganjam: 12
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 7
12. Jharsuguda: 25
13. Kendrapada: 3
14. Keonjhar: 8
15. Khurda: 263
16. Koraput: 9
17. Mayurbhanj: 8
18. Nawarangpur: 13
19. Nayagarh: 4
20. Nuapada: 1
21. Puri: 15
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 42
24. Sonepur: 6
25. Sundargarh: 69
26. State Pool: 61
New recoveries: 146
Cumulative tested: 25752819
Positive: 1056660
Recovered: 1045255
Active cases: 2888