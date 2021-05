Bhubaneswar: Khurda district reprots 1331 Covid positive cases in last 24-hrs. Odisha reports 9,889 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum 1,331 cases followed by Sundargarh with 1137 cases .

1. Khurda: 1331

2. Sundargarh: 1137

3. Cuttack: 790

4. Bargarh: 483

5. Sambalpur: 470