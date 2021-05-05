Odisha: Sundargarh district reprots 1137 Covid positive cases in last 24-hours

Rourkela: Sundargarh district reprots 1137 Covid positive cases in last 24-hours. Odisha reports 9,889 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum 1,331 cases followed by Sundargarh with 1137 cases .

Covid-19 Report For 4th May

New Positive Cases: 9889

In quarantine: 5611

Local contacts: 4278

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 443

2. Balasore: 151

3. Bargarh: 483

4. Bhadrak: 52

5. Balangir: 326

6. Boudh: 129

7. Cuttack: 790

8. Deogarh: 75

9. Dhenkanal: 90

10. Gajapati: 117

11. Ganjam: 310

12. Jagatsinghpur: 156

13. Jajpur: 282

14. Jharsuguda: 386

15. Kalahandi: 414

16. Kandhamal: 52

17. Kendrapada: 133

18. Keonjhar: 195

19. Khurda: 1331

20. Koraput: 94

21. Malkangiri: 86

22. Mayurbhanj: 243

23. Nawarangpur: 414

24. Nayagarh: 223

25. Nuapada: 335

26. Puri: 436

27. Rayagada: 129

28. Sambalpur: 470

29. Sonepur: 158

30. Sundargarh: 1137

31. State Pool: 249

New recoveries: 6164

Cumulative tested: 10319104

Positive: 489641

Recovered: 410227

Active cases: 77257