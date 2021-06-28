Odisha: Khurda District Reports 440 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar:  Khurda District Reports 440 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,319 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th June

New Positive Cases: 3319

In quarantine: 1896

Local contacts: 1423

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 116
  2. Balasore: 397
  3. Bargarh: 47
  4. Bhadrak: 163
  5. Balangir: 10
  6. Boudh: 16
  7. Cuttack: 566
  8. Deogarh: 4
  9. Dhenkanal: 69
  10. Gajapati: 12
  11. Ganjam: 18
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 130
  13. Jajpur: 194
  14. Jharsuguda: 11
  15. Kalahandi: 31
  16. Kandhamal: 23
  17. Kendrapada: 134
  18. Keonjhar: 65
  19. Khurda: 440
  20. Koraput: 59
  21. Malkangiri: 71
  22. Mayurbhanj: 199
  23. Nawarangpur: 39
  24. Nayagarh: 111
  25. Nuapada: 4
  26. Puri: 175
  27. Rayagada: 43
  28. Sambalpur: 29
  29. Sonepur: 17
  30. Sundargarh: 36
  31. State Pool: 90

New recovery: 3578

Cumulative tested: 13620526

Positive: 903789

Recovered: 867402

Active cases: 32404

 

 

 

 

 

 

