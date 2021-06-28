Odisha: Khurda District Reports 440 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District Reports 440 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,319 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th June
New Positive Cases: 3319
In quarantine: 1896
Local contacts: 1423
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 116
- Balasore: 397
- Bargarh: 47
- Bhadrak: 163
- Balangir: 10
- Boudh: 16
- Cuttack: 566
- Deogarh: 4
- Dhenkanal: 69
- Gajapati: 12
- Ganjam: 18
- Jagatsinghpur: 130
- Jajpur: 194
- Jharsuguda: 11
- Kalahandi: 31
- Kandhamal: 23
- Kendrapada: 134
- Keonjhar: 65
- Khurda: 440
- Koraput: 59
- Malkangiri: 71
- Mayurbhanj: 199
- Nawarangpur: 39
- Nayagarh: 111
- Nuapada: 4
- Puri: 175
- Rayagada: 43
- Sambalpur: 29
- Sonepur: 17
- Sundargarh: 36
- State Pool: 90
New recovery: 3578
Cumulative tested: 13620526
Positive: 903789
Recovered: 867402
Active cases: 32404