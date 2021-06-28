Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 566 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack District Reports 566 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,319 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th June

New Positive Cases: 3319

In quarantine: 1896

Local contacts: 1423

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 116 Balasore: 397 Bargarh: 47 Bhadrak: 163 Balangir: 10 Boudh: 16 Cuttack: 566 Deogarh: 4 Dhenkanal: 69 Gajapati: 12 Ganjam: 18 Jagatsinghpur: 130 Jajpur: 194 Jharsuguda: 11 Kalahandi: 31 Kandhamal: 23 Kendrapada: 134 Keonjhar: 65 Khurda: 440 Koraput: 59 Malkangiri: 71 Mayurbhanj: 199 Nawarangpur: 39 Nayagarh: 111 Nuapada: 4 Puri: 175 Rayagada: 43 Sambalpur: 29 Sonepur: 17 Sundargarh: 36 State Pool: 90

New recovery: 3578

Cumulative tested: 13620526

Positive: 903789

Recovered: 867402

Active cases: 32404