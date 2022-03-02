Odisha: Khordha reports 8 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 8 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 143 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st March
New Positive Cases: 143
Of which 0-18 years: 28
In quarantine: 86
Local contacts: 57
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 8
8. Gajapati: 20
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 4
12. Jharsuguda: 10
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 13
15. Khurda: 8
16. Koraput: 6
17. Mayurbhanj: 7
18. Nawarangpur: 4
19. Nayagarh: 2
20. Puri: 2
21. Rayagada: 1
22. Sambalpur: 11
23. Sonepur: 6
24. Sundargarh: 9
25. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 314
Cumulative tested: 29358741
Positive: 1285349
Recovered: 1274048
Active cases: 2163