India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 177.79 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 8 lakh Doses (8,55,862) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.79 Cr (1,77,79,92,977) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,05,01,806 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,01,654 2nd Dose 99,68,740 Precaution Dose 41,86,679 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,09,677 2nd Dose 1,74,45,792 Precaution Dose 62,54,208 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,49,28,343 2nd Dose 2,81,84,270 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,19,32,210 2nd Dose 44,51,55,748 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,22,93,199 2nd Dose 18,03,66,630 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,64,28,876 2nd Dose 11,23,38,844 Precaution Dose 96,98,107 Precaution Dose 2,01,38,994 Total 1,77,79,92,977

14,123 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,23,38,673.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%.

7,554 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 85,680. Active cases constitute 0.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,84,059 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.91 Cr (76,91,67,052) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.06% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.96%.