India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 177.79 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 8 lakh Doses (8,55,862) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.79 Cr (1,77,79,92,977) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,05,01,806 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,01,654
2nd Dose 99,68,740
Precaution Dose 41,86,679
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,09,677
2nd Dose 1,74,45,792
Precaution Dose 62,54,208
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,49,28,343
2nd Dose 2,81,84,270
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,19,32,210
2nd Dose 44,51,55,748
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,22,93,199
2nd Dose 18,03,66,630
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,64,28,876
2nd Dose 11,23,38,844
Precaution Dose 96,98,107
Precaution Dose 2,01,38,994
Total 1,77,79,92,977

 

 

14,123 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,23,38,673.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%.

 

7,554 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 85,680. Active cases constitute 0.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,84,059 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.91 Cr (76,91,67,052) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.06% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.96%.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR