Odisha : Khordha district reports 33 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 201 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th Feb
New Positive Cases: 251
Of which 0-18 years: 83
In quarantine: 146
Local contacts: 105
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 4
6. Cuttack: 2
7. Gajapati: 26
8. Ganjam: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 21
11. Jharsuguda: 25
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kandhamal: 2
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Keonjhar: 20
16. Khurda: 33
17. Koraput: 5
18. Mayurbhanj: 11
19. Nawarangpur: 2
20. Nayagarh: 1
21. Puri: 3
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 23
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 11
26. State Pool: 8
New recoveries: 494
Cumulative tested: 29209724
Positive: 1284867
Recovered: 1272922
Active cases: 2828