Odisha : Khordha district reports 33 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 201 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th Feb

New Positive Cases: 251

Of which 0-18 years: 83

In quarantine: 146

Local contacts: 105

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 4

6. Cuttack: 2

7. Gajapati: 26

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 21

11. Jharsuguda: 25

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Keonjhar: 20

16. Khurda: 33

17. Koraput: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 11

19. Nawarangpur: 2

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 3

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 23

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 11

26. State Pool: 8

New recoveries: 494

Cumulative tested: 29209724

Positive: 1284867

Recovered: 1272922

Active cases: 2828