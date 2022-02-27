Odisha reports 251 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 251 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1284867. Khordha district registered the Highest of 33 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th Feb

New Positive Cases: 251

Of which 0-18 years: 83

In quarantine: 146

Local contacts: 105

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 4

6. Cuttack: 2

7. Gajapati: 26

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 21

11. Jharsuguda: 25

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Keonjhar: 20

16. Khurda: 33

17. Koraput: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 11

19. Nawarangpur: 2

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 3

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 23

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 11

26. State Pool: 8

New recoveries: 494

Cumulative tested: 29209724

Positive: 1284867

Recovered: 1272922

Active cases: 2828