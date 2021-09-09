Odisha: Khordha District Reports 327 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 327 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 771 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 8th September
New Positive Cases: 771
Of which 0-18 years: 117
In quarantine: 448
Local contacts: 323
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 41
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 71
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 12
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 26
11. Jajpur: 34
12. Jharsuguda: 9
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kendrapada: 14
15. Keonjhar: 5
16. Khurda: 327
17. Koraput: 11
18. Malkangiri: 3
19. Mayurbhanj: 19
20. Nawarangpur: 3
21. Nayagarh: 11
22. Nuapada: 1
23. Puri: 21
24. Rayagada: 11
25. Sambalpur: 17
26. Sundargarh: 13
27. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 574
Cumulative tested: 18664074
Positive: 1014338
Recovered: 999165
Active cases: 7042