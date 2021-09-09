JNPT records 28.45% growth in container traffic; handled 453,105 TEUs in August 2021

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of the premier container handling ports, witnessed an upswing in cargo handling and recorded a throughput of 453,105 TEUs in August 2021, a growth of 28.45% as compared to 352,735 TEUs in the same month last year. NSIGT handled 98,473 TEUs in August-2021, which is highest ever TEUs handled since its inception.

The container traffic handled at JNPT during the first five months of FY 2021-22 was 2,250,943 TEUs as against 1,544,900 TEUs, which is 45.70% higher than the container traffic over the same period of last year. The total traffic handled at JNPT during the first five months of FY 2021-22 was 30.45 million tons as against 21.68 million tons, which is 40.42% higher.

JN Port handled 79,583 TEUS of ICD traffic from 500 Rakes during August-2021 and the Rail-Coefficient in FY 2021-22 (Apr to Aug) was 18.27%. The efficiency and coordination of all stakeholders, including all Container Train Operators (both CONCOR and Private CTOs), Railways, and all Port Terminals, have contributed to the overall improved rail handling performance at JNPT.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “We have continued to consolidate our performance in August 2021, further optimising our overall upward growth trajectory. As part of our COVID response efforts, we provided high-priority port clearances for all COVID relief medical cargo and accessories. JNPT is endeavoring to grow from its pre-COVID performance levels, and the data indicates that JNPT will continue to grow in the months ahead. By working together with all our stakeholders, we are confident and optimistic about sustaining our upward growth. Intending to encourage country’s trade, we ensure that the entire family of JNPT puts in efforts to constantly evolve our operational efficiency and the port’s capacity by maintaining the international standards.”

During the month gone by, among a host of other initiatives, JNPT deployed nine e-vehicles and installed a dedicated charging station within the Port’s operational area as part of its sustainability and green port initiative. Furthermore, the biogas-based electricity generation was powered at JNPT’s Solid Waste Management Plant, and a dedicated website was launched to optimize real-time air quality monitoring at JNPT. To enable seamless port connectivity, several infrastructure projects, including phase two of LHS-Lane ROB and the road behind the JNCH-PUB have been operationalized.

The port will continue to play an instrumental role and contribute to the nation’s economy by discharging its duties as an integral part of its supply chain.