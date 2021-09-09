MCL leads Coal India’s push to fuel power plants

Sambalpur : Raising the bar in supply of coal to the power plants, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Monday despatched over half-a-million tonne coal to the consumers from its mines in Odisha.

MCL exceeded the five lakh tonne off-take target by dispatching 5.18 lakh tonne dry fuel to the coal consumers.

MCL despatched an overall 85 rakes of coal to the power plants, as against target of 84 rakes.

The supply of coal through road-mode was at 1.32 lakh tonne, up against the target of 99,000 tonne.

Earlier on 30th August, the company had created a record of highest ever coal despatch by rail-mode in a single day. MCL had despatched 102 rakes from Ib Valley and Talcher Coalfields to various consumers.

MCL, the second largest coal producing subsidiary of Coal India, supplies about 150 million tonne coal to the consumers across the country every year.

The company is aggressively implementing FMC (First Mile Connectivity) projects with a capital outlay of Rs 3,600 crore by 2024 for rapid movement of coal to the consumers.

MCL, first Coal Company to introduce environment-friendly Surface Miner technology in 1999, is operating a fleet of 66 Surface Miners.