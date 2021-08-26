Odisha: Khordha District Reports 313 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 313 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 849 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 25th August

New Positives Cases: 849

Of which 0-18 years: 130

In quarantine: 492

Local contacts: 357

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 19

2. Balasore: 48

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 115

7. Deogarh: 9

8. Dhenkanal: 14

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 42

12. Jajpur: 42

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 24

17. Keonjhar: 8

18. Khurda: 313

19. Koraput: 5

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 26

22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 22

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 20

27. Sonepur: 1

28. Sundargarh: 15

29. State Pool: 65

New recoveries: 721

Cumulative tested: 17737972

Positive: 1004059

Recovered: 988090

Active cases: 8288