Odisha reports 849 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 849 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1004059. Khordha district registered the Highest of 313 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 115 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 25th August
New Positives Cases: 849
Of which 0-18 years: 130
In quarantine: 492
Local contacts: 357
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 19
2. Balasore: 48
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 115
7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 14
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 42
12. Jajpur: 42
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 24
17. Keonjhar: 8
18. Khurda: 313
19. Koraput: 5
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 26
22. Nayagarh: 19
23. Nuapada: 1
24. Puri: 22
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 20
27. Sonepur: 1
28. Sundargarh: 15
29. State Pool: 65
New recoveries: 721
Cumulative tested: 17737972
Positive: 1004059
Recovered: 988090
Active cases: 8288