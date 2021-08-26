Odisha reports 849 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 849 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1004059. Khordha district registered the Highest of 313 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 115 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 25th August

New Positives Cases: 849

Of which 0-18 years: 130

In quarantine: 492

Local contacts: 357

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 19

2. Balasore: 48

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 115

7. Deogarh: 9

8. Dhenkanal: 14

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 42

12. Jajpur: 42

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 24

17. Keonjhar: 8

18. Khurda: 313

19. Koraput: 5

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 26

22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 22

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 20

27. Sonepur: 1

28. Sundargarh: 15

29. State Pool: 65

New recoveries: 721

Cumulative tested: 17737972

Positive: 1004059

Recovered: 988090

Active cases: 8288