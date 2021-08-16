Odisha: Khordha District Reports 256 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 256 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 868 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 15th August
New positives: 868
Of which 0-18 years: 104
In quarantine: 507
Local contacts: 361
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 26
2. Balasore: 52
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 154
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 23
13. Jajpur: 45
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 26
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 256
20. Malkangiri: 6
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nayagarh: 21
23. Nuapada: 6
24. Puri: 21
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 39
27. Sundargarh: 13
28. State Pool: 54
New recoveries: 1043
Cumulative tested: 17088513
Positive: 99543
Recovered: 978240
Active cases: 10187