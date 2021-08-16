Odisha reports 868 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 868 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 995433. Khordha district registered the Highest of 256 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 154 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 15th August

New positives: 868

Of which 0-18 years: 104

In quarantine: 507

Local contacts: 361

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 26

2. Balasore: 52

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 8

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 154

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 23

13. Jajpur: 45

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 26

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 256

20. Malkangiri: 6

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nayagarh: 21

23. Nuapada: 6

24. Puri: 21

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 39

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 54

New recoveries: 1043

Cumulative tested: 17088513

Positive: 99543

Recovered: 978240

Active cases: 10187