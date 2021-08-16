Odisha reports 868 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 868 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 995433. Khordha district registered the Highest of 256 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 154 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 15th August
New positives: 868
Of which 0-18 years: 104
In quarantine: 507
Local contacts: 361
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 26
2. Balasore: 52
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 154
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 23
13. Jajpur: 45
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 26
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 256
20. Malkangiri: 6
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nayagarh: 21
23. Nuapada: 6
24. Puri: 21
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 39
27. Sundargarh: 13
28. State Pool: 54
New recoveries: 1043
Cumulative tested: 17088513
Positive: 99543
Recovered: 978240
Active cases: 10187