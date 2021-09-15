Odisha: Khordha District Reports 207 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 207 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 457 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 14th September
New Positive Cases: 457
Of which 0-18 years: 73
In quarantine: 265
Local contacts: 192
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 28
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 44
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 3
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 10
12. Jajpur: 18
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kendrapada: 3
16. Keonjhar: 3
17. Khurda: 207
18. Koraput: 4
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 19
21. Nawarangpur: 4
22. Nayagarh: 4
23. Puri: 7
24. Rayagada: 7
25. Sambalpur: 3
26. Sundargarh: 10
27. State Pool: 47
New recoveries: 793
Cumulative tested: 19005293
Positive: 1017718
Recovered: 1003603
Active cases: 5948