Odisha: Khordha District Reports 207 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 207 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 457 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 14th September New Positive Cases: 457 Of which 0-18 years: 73 In quarantine: 265 Local contacts: 192 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 5 2. Balasore: 28 3. Bargarh: 4 4. Bhadrak: 10 5. Balangir: 1 6. Cuttack: 44 7. Deogarh: 3 8. Dhenkanal: 1 9. Gajapati: 3 10. Ganjam: 8 11. Jagatsinghpur: 10 12. Jajpur: 18 13. Jharsuguda: 2 14. Kalahandi: 1 15. Kendrapada: 3 16. Keonjhar: 3 17. Khurda: 207 18. Koraput: 4 19. Malkangiri: 1 20. Mayurbhanj: 19 21. Nawarangpur: 4 22. Nayagarh: 4 23. Puri: 7 24. Rayagada: 7 25. Sambalpur: 3 26. Sundargarh: 10 27. State Pool: 47 New recoveries: 793 Cumulative tested: 19005293 Positive: 1017718 Recovered: 1003603 Active cases: 5948